Turkish Parliament Passes Bill Banning Usage of the Term “Armenian Genocide”

The Turkish Parliament passed a bill Friday, July 28, stipulating changes in the body’s internal rules of procedure, Diken reports. According to the bill, lawmakers are banned from mentioning the Armenian Genocide in Parliament. The right-wing Justice and Development Party (AKP) and far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) voted in favor of the bill, while the opposition parties voted against it.

The bill demands repercussions for those lawmakers who “insult the history and common past of the Turkish people” by using the term “Armenian Genocide” while speaking about the “events of 1915.” The ban also includes terms like “Kurdistan” and “Kurdish regions.”

Lawmakers are also banned from bringing any text posters or placards to the Parliament. Those who refuse to take an oath in the Parliament after being elected will not be able to exercise their rights as elected officials.

Members of Parliament who break the law will be temporarily removed from the legislative body, as well as be required to pay a penalty amounting to one-third of their salaries.