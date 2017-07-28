Anush Elbakyan Receives Second New England Emmy Award

BOSTON–Award-winning producer and multimedia journalist Anush Elbakyan has received the New England Emmy Award in the “Societal Concerns Program/Special” category.

Elbakyan won the award for the film “Spotlight Investigation: Private Schools, Painful Secrets,” which she produced and edited. The documentary tells the story of hundreds of students who—after decades of remaining silent—spoke about their sexual abuse by staffers at New England boarding schools.

In 2016, Elbakyan received the New England Emmy Award in the “Outstanding News Report – Serious Feature” category for the documentary short, “A Day in Life of Leo.” The film tells the story of a boy who was badly burned during a fire, and was later transformed by his devoted caregiver.

Additionally, Elbakyan had participated in The Boston Globe’s coverage of the Boston marathon bombings and their aftermath, for which she won a Pulitzer Prize and the Online News Association’s “Online Journalism Award” for Breaking News Coverage.

Anush Elbakyan is an Emmy Award-winning producer and multimedia journalist. Additionally, Elbakyan is the Senior Video Editor and Video Director for The Boston Globe. Elbakyan oversees the production and distribution of The Boston Globe’s original video content, while also managing video business operations and leading digital video strategies. She manages a team of video producers and coordinates the daily video news operations. Elbakyan also launched and served as executive producer for the political digital video series “Ground Game,” “Live Political Happy Hour,” and the food series “Smart Cooks.”

New England Emmy Awards are a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the premier and most widely recognized non‐profit organization dedicated to the advancement of excellence in television. Every year, the Academy awards the Emmy Award, the most prestigious, peer‐judged honor in television for outstanding creative achievement.