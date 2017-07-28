Armenia’s Investigative Committee Studies Cases of Domestic Violence

The Republic of Armenia’s Investigative Committee has analyzed 215 criminal cases regarding domestic violence from the first half of 2017.

The majority of the cases concern violence instigated by a husband. Additionally, the committee has studied cases of murder committed by a family member, sexual abuse toward children, avoidance of child care, among other such crimes. There are currently 43 criminal cases sent to the court concerning 46 people.

The phrase “domestic violence” is used according to the wording of the President of the Investigative Committee’s order from November 17, 2017. The order defines domestic violence as “physical or psychological violating actions that take place in a family or a family unit or between ex- (or present) spouses or lovers regardless of the fact whether the violator resided or resides at the same place with the victim.”