Los Angeles to Host 2028 Summer Olympics

LOS ANEGELES—City officials have reached a deal to bring the 2028 Summer Olympic Games to the city. Los Angeles has played host to the games in 1932 and later in 1984.

On July 11, the International Olympics Committee decided that it would grant both Paris and Los Angeles the opportunity to host the 2024 and 2028 games, with the IOC slated to make a final decision in Septemeber.

Los Angeles city officials struck a deal with the IOC to bring the games to LA in 2028, organizers announced on Monday.

The IOC is expected to make its official announcement in September, in Lima, Peru.

“It has been certainly a roller coaster,” L.A. bid chairman Casey Wasserman told the Los AngelesTimes, adding that IOC officials “showed a real willingness to be thoughtful and creative.”