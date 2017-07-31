Samvel Aghajanyan Wins Bronze at European Wrestling Championships

SARJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina—Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers have finished their competition at the European Junior Championships. The Armenian National Olympic Committee’s website reported that wrestler Samvel Aghajanyan (54 kg) won the bronze medal.

Aghajanyan beat Tsvetan Sirashki from Bulgaria 7-0 in a third-place fight.

The Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling junior team claimed a total of three bronze medals at the tournament, led by head coach Gagik Khachatryan.