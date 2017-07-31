Azerbaijani Forces Target Armenia’s Wheat Fields in Tavush

YEREVAN—Sporadic fire from Azerbaijan on villages in the Tavush region of Armenia has impacted the country’s wheat fields.

Seryozha Alexanyan, the head of the Voskevan village told Armenpress that Azerbaijani forces opened fire at the wheat fields beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday for about two hours, making work on the fields impossible.

“No one was hurt in the shooting. The only damage was the 2.5-3 hectares of wheat fields,” he said, adding that while the situation was calm, the threats remainde.

In the Chinar village of Tavush Province farmers are unable to harvest the wheat.

“The [Azerbaijani] sniper can fire at any moment,” a local official said.

Azerbaijan has also opened gunfire at other villages in Armenia. In Koti, wheat fields were destroyed by fire, which resulted from Azeri shooting.

Armenia’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Edward Sharmazanov condemned the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia and called on the international community to take necessary action.

“Azerbaijan’s inhumane behavior—preventing farmers to gather harvest by opening fire—is unacceptable. International organizations must respond to this criminal behavior [of Azerbaijan]. This is nothing else but barbarism,” said Sharmazanovsaid.