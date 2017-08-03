Kradjian Momjian Named San Francisco ‘Teacher of the Year’

SAN FRANCISCO—Betty Kradjian Momjian, a 6th grade Math and Science teacher at San Francisco’s A P Giannini middle-school was awarded “San Francisco 2016-17 Teacher of the Year” from the city’s Mayor Ed Lee’s Office. Five K-12 teachers were awarded out of more than three hundred nominations, just one for a middle-school. She received congratulatory certificates from San Francisco’s Mayor, City Supervisors, Assessor, State Senate, and even Federal Congress, signed by Nancy Pelosi.

Betty started teaching in LAUSD’s John Muir Elementary school in Glendale, CA and moved to the Bay Area after marriage. She is a member of San Jose’s ARS Agnouni chapter, and regularly consults with KZV Armenian School’s principal, where her two children attended. Betty is a graduate of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School and Cal State Northridge.

She also won San Francisco Super Teacher of the year for 2016-17, awarded by Carmen Chu, the City Assessor’s Office. This award was given after interviewing students for the teacher with the most positive impact on them.

The San Francisco Bay Area community is extremely proud of Betty of representing us in an exemplary manner and shaping our youth.