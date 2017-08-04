ARF Western US Visits Lebanon’s Consul General in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES—A delegation of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western US Central Committee visited the Consul General of Lebanon in Los Angeles to offer its congratulations on his new appointment.

The four-person delegation headed by the ARF Western US Central Committee chairman, Daron Der-Khachadourian congratulated Consul General Johnny Ibrahim on his appointment as an ambassador.

The ARF delegation thanked Ibrahim for his years of close relations with the Armenian community of Los Angeles, especially the his friendly relations with the ARF Western US Central Committee.

During the meeting future collaboration between the community and the consulate were discussed, among them preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Lebanon and the agenda for an upcoming conference of Lebanese diasporas, scheduled to be held in September. These activities will be coordinated with the incoming Consul General.

Ibrahim thanked the ARF delegation for its cooperation and friendship, especially emphasizing the close ties the consulate enjoys with the ARF, saying that the collaboration will continue in the same spirit in the upcoming years for the advancement of Lebanon and the Lebanese community, of which Lebanese-Armenians are an integral part.

Accompanying Der-Khachadourian on the visit were ARF Central Committee member, Aida Dimejian and community activists Karekin Khanjian and Toros Kejejian.