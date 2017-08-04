Armenian to Serve in Key Posts In Lebanese Government

BEIRUT (Aztag Daily)—In filling posts, the Lebanese government has assigned three Armenians to key domestic and foreign posts.

Houry Der-Sakisian was appointed Lebanon’s Comptroller General.

On the diplomatic front, Ara Khatchadourian was appointed Lebabon’s Ambassador to Columbia. Prior to this Khatchadourian served as the chief of staff of Lebanon’s embassy in Johannesburg, South Africa.

At the same time, Lebanon’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Vasken Kavalian, having completed his diplomatic tour there, returned to Lebanon. He will retain his ambassadorial rank and is awaiting an appointment in the near future.

For the first time, the Lebanese-Armenian community has two members within the foreign ministry serving as ambassadors.