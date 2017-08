TAMPERE, Finland (ArmRadio)—Armenia Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan (66kg) has won silver at the Junior World Championships. As the National Olympic Committee of Armenia reports, the Armenian athlete lost in the finals against Amir Yavar of Iran.

Another representative of Armenia Tigran Minasyan suffered a defeat in the tough fight against Emin Severshavin of Russia in the bout for the bronze medal with both athletes gaining equal points, the source said.