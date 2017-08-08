ABMDR’s ‘Match for Life’ Gala Set for August 27

The pan-Armenian community event will celebrate ABMDR’s life-saving mission

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry’s 18th annual Match for Life, the 18th annual Gala will take place on the evening of Sunday, August 27, at the Taglyan Cultural Center, in Hollywood, 1201 North Vine Street, Los Angeles, California. The event’s major sponsor is Glendale Adventist Medical Center.

“Our annual Gala is a jubilant pan-Armenian event, with hundreds of supporters gathering to celebrate the latest achievements in our mission to save lives,” said ABMDR President Dr. Frieda Jordan. “It’s also a wonderful opportunity to share exciting breakthroughs with our community, and honor all those who have selflessly and generously contributed to our work during the past year.”

This year’s ABMDR award recipients include Robert Barsam, Man of the Year; Ramella Markarian, Woman of the Year; Aleko Boghoskhanian, Nairi Krafian, and Arpine Zohrabyan, Volunteers of the Year; Providence High School, Organization of the Year; American Tire Depot, Business of the Year; and Amalia Kiureghlian, who will be presented with the ABMDR Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Vicken Sepilian, a longtime ABMDR supporter and past president of the Armenian-American Medical Society, will serve as the Gala’s Master of Ceremonies. Gala guests will include scores of community leaders, elected officials, and representatives of local organizations and hospitals. The event program will also feature musical performances by the Allen G. Acoustical Ensemble.

The Match for Life Gala will benefit the life-saving mission of ABMDR, by helping the organization expand its tissue-typing, outreach, and public-awareness work across the globe. Combined, these activities significantly help increase the chances of survival for Armenian and other patients struck by life-threatening blood-related illnesses through bone marrow transplants.

For tickets and additional information, call Amy at (818) 919-2686, Sona at (818) 231-9501, Hilda at (626) 695-9899, or the ABMDR office at (323) 663-3609. You can also send an email to info@abmdr.net

About the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry: Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 29,000 donors in 42 countries across four continents, identified over 4,190 patients, and facilitated 30 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit abmdr.am.