Armenia Wins 8 Medals at International Math Olympiad

BLAGOEVGRAD, Bulgaria—Students from the Yerevan State University, American University of Armenia and the Russian-Armenian University, which took part in the annual International Mathematics Olympiad just returned with eight medals.

Armenia’s Education Ministry reported the news saying, overall 331 participants from 71 universities participated in the competition, where the Armenian teams won two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

According to the source, the Yerevan State University was represented by four participants, with two of them – Albert Gevorgyan and Vazgen Mikayelyan, claiming gold medals, while Avetik Karagukyan and Gevorg Mnatsakanyan won silver medals. The Olympiad was held both in the individual and team competition.

In the individual competition Albert Gevorgyan was placed the 15th, the YSU team took the seventh place in the team competition which is unprecedented result for the university.

Other Armenian students – Artyom Kosyan of the American University and Hrachya Kocharyan of the Slavonic University claimed bronze medals.

According to the ministry, the Israeli Nation team was declared the winner of the Math Olympiad, followed by teams from St. Petersburg State University and Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.