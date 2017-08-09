OSCE Conducts Artsakh-Azerbaijan Border Monitoring

STEPANAKERT—In compliance with an arrangement reached with the authorities of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), on Wednesday, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, commonly referred to as the Line of Contact in Askeran region, on the Akna-Hindarkh road.

From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

The monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.