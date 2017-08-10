Iran to Return 629-Year-Old Bell to Akhtamar

TEHRAN—Iranian officials have said that they will return a 629-year-old bell, which belonged to an Armenian church in Van, to the Holy Cross Church in Akhtamar.

The bell was given to St. Mary’s Armenian Church in July of 1377 and was taken to Iran under unknowns circumstances. It has been on display at the Anthropology museum in the north-western city of Urumieh, reported AmedToday.org news agency.

“We have begun a policy of returning all historical monuments and artifacts in Iran to their countries of origin in compliance with all necessary legal procedures,” said Mirhadi Kareseyyed-Romiani, Vice-President of the Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Authority.

The Iranian official said this policy aims to demonstrate to the world the true nature of Iran as friendly country that prioritizes good neighborly relations and respect for humanity and history.