On Her 86th Visit to Artsakh, Baroness Cox Meets with Officials

STEPANAKERT—On her 86th visit to Artsakh, Caroline Cox, a member of the British House of Lords met on Thursday with Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan and Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghulyan.

Welcoming Baroness Cox’s 86th visit to Artsakh the Minister highlighted her consistent efforts aimed at advocating the interests of Artsakh and its people, as well as disseminating factual information about the conflict between Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh in the international arena.

During the meeting the sides also exchanged ideas on wide a range of issues of mutual interest, including those related to the current stage of humanitarian projects initiated by the Baroness in Artsakh.

During her meeting with Ghulyan, Baroness Cox says that although this is her 86th visit to Artsakh, each time she sees the country in a new light and experiences positive changes.

Ghulyan took the opportunity to brief Baroness Cox on the new constitution adopted in February, specifically highlighting amendments in public administration and protection of human rigths and basic individual freedoms.

The sides exchanged views on parliamentary cooperation, the current developments of the KArabakh conflict and regional issues.

The meeting was also attended by president of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Arzik Mkhitaryan and other officials.

Ahead of her visit to Artsakh, Baroness Cox told Armenia’s Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan that the world must recognize Azerbaijan’s depopulation of Armenians from Nakhichevan and the destruction of Armenian cultural monuments there, reported the press service of the Armenian National Assembly.

“Azerbaijan continues its aggressive policies toward Armenia and Artsakh. The world must also recognize the complete Armenian depopulation of Nakhichevan by Azerbaijan and its destruction of Armenian cultural monuments,” Baroness Cox told Babloyan.