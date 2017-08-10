Portantino Calls on Caruso to Allow Ads for Genocide Documentary

GLENDALE—State Senator Anthony J. Portantino has submitted a letter to Caruso Affiliated Holdings urging the company to reconsider its decision and allow public advertising for the Armenian Genocide and human rights documentary, “Architects of Denial.” Reports have pegged politics as the explanation for the Caruso Affiliated decision not to feature the film in an outdoor billboard advertisement.

“I thought to myself that Hollywood has long-celebrated thought provoking and hard-edged filmmaking that stimulates conversations about historical events. It seems like labeling Art as ‘too political’ was an odd reason to deny the appropriate free expression of a historical documentary. As a former filmmaker and current State Senator it was important for me to share my concerns and urge reconsideration,” commented Portantino.

Portantino represents the 25th Senate District which is home to the largest Armenian American Community in any legislative district in the country. He is also a former filmmaker. Earlier in the year, he successfully included funding for Armenian Genocide curriculum implementation and the Armenian American Museum in the California State Budget signed by Governor Brown. He chairs the California State Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange.

“I’m hopeful that my letter will have an impact by highlighting the strong legacy and celebration of our state’s artistic freedom, California’s legacy of leadership for Genocide recognition and the importance of proactively appreciating our Armenian American neighbors. The example set by the State of California should be an inspiration for our corporate partners to follow,” concluded Portantino.