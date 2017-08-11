Kristina Bederian Movsessian Appointed Director ARS Mary Postoian Preschool

LOS ANGELES—The Board of Regents of the Prelacy Armenian Schools announced the appointment of Mrs. Kristina Bederian Movsessian as the new Director of Rose & Alex Pilibos Mary Postoian A.R.S “Mayr” Chapter Preschool.

Movsessian holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies from California State University, Los Angeles and a Master of Arts degree in Early Childhood Development from the same institution. She has over 15 years of teaching and leadership experience in the preschool and elementary school settings.

“After an extensive search to find the best candidate for the Director position, the Board of Regents looks forward to appointing Mrs. Kristina Bederian Movsessian as the Director of Rose & Alex Pilibos Mary Postoian A.R.S Mayr Chapter Preschool. She is a passionate, accomplished leader with substantive experience tailored towards the preschool classroom and we are confident she will work diligently with parents, teachers and staff in order to meet the needs of our preschoolers and help them grow” said Lisa Gaboudian, Chairperson of the Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools.

The Board of Regents congratulated Kristina Bederian Movsessian and the Rose & Alex Pilibos Mary Postoian A.R.S “Mayr” Chapter Preschool community and wish them continued success in their mission.