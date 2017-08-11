Luceen Shirinian Baker Donates $40,000 to Jemaran; $10,000 to Asbarez

She came from Fresno to Little Armenia in Hollywood to the editorial offices of Asbarez. She had made an appointment to ensure that the editor would be in.

“First of all I want to give you this envelope. It’s for the renewal of my subscription,” said Luceen Shirinian Baker, the sister of long-time veteran Asbarez editor Barkev Shirinian, who also had worked at Aztag before relocating to California.

“Now I want to explain what I want to do. I want to donate $10,000 to Asbarez in memory of my brother, Barkev Shirinian,” said Shirinian Baker, who had rented a car and asked a friendly neighbor to accompany her on this mission.

She and the editor chatted and reminisced about Barkev Shirinian—his meticulous approach to the Armenian language, his belief in the mission of the newspaper and his complete dedication to his job.

She presented the $10,000 check.

“Now I want your help,” said Shirinian Baker. “I want to donate $40,000 to my alma mater, the Neshan Palandjian Jemaran in Beirut, in memory of my beloved teachers, Levon Shant, Garo Sassouni, Parsegh Ganatchian, and all the greats of that time under whose wing I grew up.” After presenting the check, she said, “You have to get this money to them.”

Before heading back to Fresno, Shirinian Baker told of an important decision she had made: to will home to Hai Tahd.