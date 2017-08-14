Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT—Artsakh Defense Army soldier Arman S. Movsisyan (1998) was killed on Monday at 11 a.m. after Azerbaijani forces fired at the northeastern border of Artsakh, reported the army’s press service, which added that an investigation was underway.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian posthumously awarded Movsisyan with the “For Service in Battle” medal for bravery shown during the defense Artsakh’s borders.

Artsakh presidential spokesperson David Babayan on Monday said that situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, commonly known as the Line of Contact, was under control after the fatal incident earlier in the day.

Babayan said that the attack is nothing less than a terrorist act by Azerbaijan.