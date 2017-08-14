Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT—Artsakh Defense Army soldier Arman S. Movsisyan (1998) was killed on Monday at 11 a.m. after Azerbaijani forces fired at the northeastern border of Artsakh, reported the army’s press service, which added that an investigation was underway.
Artsakh President Bako Sahakian posthumously awarded Movsisyan with the “For Service in Battle” medal for bravery shown during the defense Artsakh’s borders.
Artsakh presidential spokesperson David Babayan on Monday said that situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, commonly known as the Line of Contact, was under control after the fatal incident earlier in the day.
Babayan said that the attack is nothing less than a terrorist act by Azerbaijan.
ՀԱՐՑՈՒՄ
ԱՅՍ ՇԱՐՈՒՆԱԿՎՈՂ ԵՒ ԱՆՎԵՐՋ ՄԵՐ ԶԵՀԵՐԻՑ ՀԵՏՈ, ԱՐԴՅՈՔ ԱՇԽԱՐՀՈՒՄ ԷԼԻ ԿԱՐՈՂ Է ՈՐԵՒԷ ՄԻ ՄԻԱՄԻՏ ՀԱՅ ԳՏՆՎԻ ՈՐ ԿԱՐԾԻ ԱՅՍ ԲՈԼՈՐ ՈՂԲԵՐԳՈՒԹՈՒՆԵՐԸ ՊԱՐՈՆ ՍԱՐԳՍՅԱՆԻՆ ԿԱՄ ԻՐ ԲՐԻԳԱԴԻՄՆ ԱԶԴՈՒ ԿԱՄ ՄՏԱՀՈԳՈՒՄ Է ?
ԵՍ ՉԵՄ ԿԱՐԾՈՒՄ․․․․
Սիրելի Արմանի Ծնողներ։
Խորին ցավակցում եմ մեր Արմանի համար։ Նա մեր ազգի հերոսներին միացավ և անմահացավ։
Դուք պետք է շատ հպարտ լինեք նրանով։
Thanks to Israeli weapons.
Armens loss is our loss. Here we go again .how many
Azeris were killed we also want to know .armen is hero for Armenians all .long live armen & Armenians & our arsakh
Another hectar of land we have liberate from the Tatars.
Condolences to his grieving family. When will the diaspora be allowed to enlist.? Many would join. Its time to be proactive. There is no negotiating with these people. Retaliation is key. Otherwise the incidence and magnitude will predictably grow.
Tzavagtzootune azgin zinvori mah’e yev ir ndanikin.