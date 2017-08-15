AEF to Honor Long-Time Board Member Neshan Peroomian

GLENDALE—The Armenian Educational Foundation will honor long-time Board member, Neshan Peroomian, at the organization’s sold -out event to be held at the home of Al and Diane Cabraloff on September 10.

AEF will recognize Peroomian for his four decades of dedicated and exemplary service, including 36 years on the Board of Directors and as past president. In his honor, AEF has established a four-year full tuition scholarship for students attending universities in Armenia and Artsakh. Neshan and his wife Dr. Rubina Peroomian have graciously sponsored an additional scholarship

AEF President Vahe Hacopian stated, “A board member must meet one of the three “D” requirements- – doer, donor, or door opener”. Neshan meets and surpasses all three “Ds”. He has been one of the most active AEF doer-members; he has been a very generous donor; and has introduced numerous individuals who have in turn, become supporters of AEF. I join the Board of Directors in congratulating and thanking Neshan for his four decades of service.”

Peroomian has participated in many successful AEF educational projects. Beginning in 1988, after the devastating earthquake, Peroomian assumed leadership in constructing new homes, sponsored by the Armenian Relief Society, in Grashen Village. He saw the need for a school and kindergarten and approached AEF for help. The AEF Board immediately raised the necessary funds for construction of the new school and Elise Merdinian’s generous donation, in memory of her sister, covered the cost of building the kindergarten. Peroomian supervised both projects to successful completion.

For the past 20 years, Peroomian has been involved and supervised approximately 200 school renovation projects- the majority of these renovations being in Armenia’s border villages, Artsakh and Javakhk. He selected the schools, received Board approval, solicited bids, negotiated and signed the contracts, and supervised the construction to completion. Peroomian authorized payments for each phase of construction, before AEF Treasurer paid the contractor. As with all AEF members, AEF did not reimburse Peroomian for his expenses, including travel to Armenia.

“When I visited my grandfather’s birthplace, Issahakyan Village, I noticed the dire condition of the school, which had over 100 students. The school needed a complete renovation, including a new roof, windows, waterproofing, etc. Upon my return, I contacted Neshan, who immediately visited the school, took along contractors, received three bids and negotiated the final contract. I was able to raise the necessary funds to cover all of the cost of construction and we had a grand opening with close to 100 friends and relatives from Southern California. Diane and I extend our heartfelt thanks to Neshan for his unwavering dedication to get the job done; and we are especially pleased that AEF will honor Neshan at our home,” said Al Cabraloff, AEF Board member and former president.

Neshan Peroomian is well known in the community having served on numerous organizations, including Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian National Committee, Pasadena Monument Committee, and Armenian-American Museum, to name a few. The Armenian Educational Foundation is most appreciative and indebted to Neshan Peroomian for his tireless effort, dedicated service and invaluable contribution to AEF and its projects.

AEF was established in 1950 to provide financial assistance to Armenia students and educational institutions.