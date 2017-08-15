Portantino Tours Armenian/English LAUSD Dual Language Program

TUJUNGA, Calif.—State Senator Anthony J. Portantino on Tuesday toured Mountain View Elementary School on its first day of instruction for the 2017-2018 school year. The tour included a profile of the first Armenian/English dual language program of Los Angeles Unified School District in SD25. The program was created at Mountain View Elementary School in 2016, providing students with a bilingual education and teaching them about the Armenian culture.

“This program creates a wonderful opportunity to teach our young students a new language while increasing their awareness of other cultures. As chair of the Senate Budget Subcommittee I, I am happy to see the results of our investment in our youth’s education. As someone who has tried to learn the Armenian language as an adult, I wish I had this opportunity when I was in grade school,” commented Portantino.

Portantino represents the 25th Senate District which is home to the largest Armenian American Community in any legislative district in the country. As chair of the Budget Subcommittee on Education, Portantino successfully included funding for Armenian Genocide curriculum implementation in the State Budget signed by Governor Brown. Portantino also chairs the California State Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange.

Sen. Portantino represents nearly 930,000 people in the 25th Senate District, which includes Altadena, Atwater Village, Bradbury, Burbank, Claremont, Duarte, Glendale, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge,

La Crescenta, La Verne, Lake View Terrace, Los Feliz, Monrovia, Montrose, Pasadena, San Dimas, San Marino, Shadow Hills, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Sunland-Tujunga, and Upland