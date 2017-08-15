Funeral Notice: Eugenig Bartoumian

EUGENIG BARTOUMIAN
Born on July 7, 1929, Aleppo, Syria
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative Eugenig Bartoumian, which happened on Friday, August 11, 2017.
A wake will take place at Thursday, August 17, 2017, at 7 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles.
Funeral services will take place Friday, August 18, 2017, 12:30 p.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, 23287 Sierra Hwy., Newhall, CA 91321.
She is survived by her:
Son, Berdj Ilanjian
Daughter, Gassia Ilanjian and son, Joseph Fayad
Son, Varouj Funjian
Son, Raffi and Anna Funjian and children, Samuel and Suzanna
Sister, Genevieve Assarian and children, Larissa, Yervant and Clarisse
Brother, Hagop Bartoumian and children, Arshag and Haig with their families
Sister-in-law, Margo Bartoumian and children, Zovig, Vahan and Sossy
In-laws, Samuel and Ardemis Garabeian
And the entire Bartoumian, Ilanjian, Fayad, Karmalian, Garabeian and Minassian families and friends
A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at Allure Banquet Hall, 6939 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91405.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AYF Camp.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.