Funeral Notice: Eugenig Bartoumian

EUGENIG BARTOUMIAN

Born on July 7, 1929, Aleppo, Syria

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative Eugenig Bartoumian, which happened on Friday, August 11, 2017.

A wake will take place at Thursday, August 17, 2017, at 7 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles.

Funeral services will take place Friday, August 18, 2017, 12:30 p.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, 23287 Sierra Hwy., Newhall, CA 91321.

She is survived by her:

Son, Berdj Ilanjian

Daughter, Gassia Ilanjian and son, Joseph Fayad

Son, Varouj Funjian

Son, Raffi and Anna Funjian and children, Samuel and Suzanna

Sister, Genevieve Assarian and children, Larissa, Yervant and Clarisse

Brother, Hagop Bartoumian and children, Arshag and Haig with their families

Sister-in-law, Margo Bartoumian and children, Zovig, Vahan and Sossy

In-laws, Samuel and Ardemis Garabeian

And the entire Bartoumian, Ilanjian, Fayad, Karmalian, Garabeian and Minassian families and friends

A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at Allure Banquet Hall, 6939 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91405.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AYF Camp.