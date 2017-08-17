Caruso Agrees to Advertise ‘Architects of Denial’ at Americana

Also Says it Will Forge Relationship with Armenian Community

The ANCA Glendale welcomes this important albeit delayed response as the first step in addressing a larger issue of insensitivity toward the Armenian-American community and utter lack of outreach and understanding. We look forward to working with Americana at Brand and Caruso Affiliated to further address the community’s needs and develop a positive and constructive relationship moving forward.

We especially want to thank the grassroots in our community who rose to the occasion by making our collective concerns heard on a larger scale. This outcome shows that when the community is activated, decision makers will hear its voice.

We are sincerely grateful to our elected officials – specifically State Senator Anthony Portantino who joined us on the ground from day one, members of the Glendale City Council who supported our position, as well as US Congressman Adam Schiff, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Krekorian for responding to the call for action and providing their staunch support that made this possible.

Below is the letter sent by Caruso Affiliated to the Glendale community.

August 17, 2017

To the Glendale community:

Over the past few days, we have reached out to, and heard from, many longtime friends in the Glendale

community, including those who spoke at the Glendale City Council meeting this week.

We have learned, through these countless conversations and exchanges, our position on human rights

has been misunderstood and for that we apologize. We have always condemned violence and atrocities

of any form anywhere in the world, including the Armenian Genocide that has impacted the lives of

Armenians in our community.

While this advertising use is a violation of the city’s zoning, we will work with the producers of

Architects of Denial and the city of Glendale in an effort to display the advertisement at The Americana

at Brand, at no cost to the producers.

We have the utmost respect for and appreciate the deep values of the Armenian community in this

great city.

Sincerely,

Jackie Levy

Executive Vice President of Operations