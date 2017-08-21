Dr. Mary Arshagouni Papazian to Keynote UACC 54th Banquet

STUDIO CITY, Calif.—The United Armenian Congregational Church family will welcome Mary Arshagouni Papazian, PhD., the first woman of Armenian descent to lead a major public university, as the 54th Annual United Armenian Congregational Church Banquet speaker.

On January 27, 2017, the California State University Board of Trustees named Dr. Mary Arshagouni Papazian the 30th President of San Jose State University. Dr. Papazian is a seasoned leader, a scholar of English Renaissance literature, and nearly 30 years of teaching and academic administrative experience at the university level.

On Saturday evening, September 30, the UACC family will have the opportunity to hear Dr. Papazian speak at its annual banquet. This year’s theme is “God’s Immeasurable Power Brings Joy.” The evening will be a joyful time with friends and family to celebrate another year in the life of our church. The program will also feature special music by Pianist Theodora Primes. Mezza will be served in the courtyard at 5:30 PM with dinner at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $85, and after September 20, $100. Information (323) 851-5265.

Dr. Papazian is married to Dr. Dennis Papazian, Professor Emeritus and founding Director of the Armenian Research Center at the University of Michigan, Dearborn. They have two daughters, Ani and Marie. Dr. Papazian’s late parents were very active in the Armenian community. Her father, Hagop Arshagouni, was a dedicated Armenian historian. Her mother, Marilyn Altoon Arshagouni, was a much-loved English and History teacher at Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian High School.