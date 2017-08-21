Artur Aleksanyan Becomes World Wrestling Champ for 3rd Time

PARIS—Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion Artur Aleksanyan of Armenia beat Russia’s Musa Yevloyev 3-1 to claim the title for the third time on Monday during the world championship competitions taking place in the French capital.
Earlier on Monday Aleksanyan defeated Tracy Hancock of the United States 10-1 in the semi-final round.
