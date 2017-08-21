Armenia’s Levon Aronian Wins Chess ‘Rapid & Blitz’ Tournament

ST. LOUIS, MO—Armenia’s chess grandmaster Levon Aronian on Saturday won the Rapid and Blitz competition, which was the fourth stop on the Grand Chess Tour 2017.
Earlier Aronian had won the Rapid event of the competition, while Sergey Karjakin of Russia became the winner of the Blitz competition.
Since the winner of the tournament is determined on the basis of the overall scores of the two sections, Aronian became the winner with a total of 24․5 points.
