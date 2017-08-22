Armenia’s Maksim Manukyan Becomes World Wrestling Champ

PARIS—A day after Olympic gold medalist Artur Aleksanyan became the world wrestling champ in the 98kg category, his fellow team member Maksim Manukyan clenched the same title on Tuesday in the 80kg category during World Wrestling Championships in the French capital.
Manukyan competed against Belarus’s Radik Koulin and beat him with a score of 5:2.
Manukyan was born in 1987 and competed in the Rio Olympics last year.
Armenia, small but strong country demonstrates to the world our willpower despite all tragedies of the history.
Huge congratulations to Artur Aleksanyan and Maksim Manukyan on their gold medal victories. What a fantastic achievement for both. They make us proud and give us an opportunity to show off our heritage. Keep the gold medals coming. I can go on and on. Brilliant.