Armenia’s Maksim Manukyan Becomes World Wrestling Champ

PARIS—A day after Olympic gold medalist Artur Aleksanyan became the world wrestling champ in the 98kg category, his fellow team member Maksim Manukyan clenched the same title on Tuesday in the 80kg category during World Wrestling Championships in the French capital.

Manukyan competed against Belarus’s Radik Koulin and beat him with a score of 5:2.

Manukyan was born in 1987 and competed in the Rio Olympics last year.