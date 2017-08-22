‘KillZibil’ App Aims to Make Armenia Clean Again

YEREVAN—Armenia’s based NGO, Make Armenia Clean Again, in cooperation with Realizeit LLC created KillZibil free mobile app, which, through a map, pinpoints Armenia’s polluted areas. The map can be edited in real time, with users identifying the areas impacted by garbage.

The app users can to take a picture of a polluted area and add it to the map. The feedback system is just as simple: the user can upload a new picture with already cleaned areas in the comments below the first picture.

According to developers, the app will become a convenient communication tool between the citizens, authorities and structures, responsible for sanitary cleaning and waste collection. The statistics of new uploads of polluted and then cleaned areas will be posted via Make Armenia Clean Again’s pages on social media.

The app may be download at Apple Store and Google Play.