Hollywood Prepares for Aznavour’s Walk of Fame Star Unveiling

HOLLYWOOD—Preparations were under way Monday for the unveiling ceremony of a Walk of Fame star dedicated legendary French-Armenian entertainer Charles Aznavour.

Agence France-Presse chronicled the preparations, with workers laying concrete and placing the star ahead of Thursday’s ceremony, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. at 6225 Hollywood Boulevard next to the historic Pantages Theatre..

Aznavour was nominated by California Senate Pro Tem Kevin deLeon who will be attending the and speaking at the event.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced earlier that the Aznavour would be honored with the 2,618th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a solemn ceremony scheduled for Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. PDT. The star will be dedicated in the category of Live Performance.

“Charles Aznavour is a popular entertainer known around the world and loved by millions of fans across generations,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies. “We are thrilled, as we know the people of his homeland France are to see his star dedicated on our historic Walk of Fame.”

Helping Emcee and Hollywood Chamber President/CEO Leron Gubler to unveil the star will be guest speakers California State Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León and director Peter Bogdanovich.