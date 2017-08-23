Armenia’s Wrestling Champs Return Home To Hero’s Welcome

YEREVAN—Armenian wrestlers Artur Aleksanyan and Maksin Manukyan, who were named world champions in their respective categories this week during the World Wrestling Championships in Paris, returned to Armenia and received a heroes welcome and were greeted by cheering fans at Zvartnots Airport.

On Monday, Aleksanyan was named the world champion for the third time in the 98kg category, while his colleague, Manukyan, claimed the title in the 80kg category on Tuesday.

“I am immensely happy and proud for becoming world champion for the third time,” Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler, Olympic Champion (2016) a three-time World Champion (2014, 2015, 2017), and a three-time European Champion Aleksanyan told reporters gathered at Zvartnots Airport.

He added that the victories were hard fought and required immense dedication. Aleksanyan said he will continue to train vigorously for upcoming tournaments, and another Olympic gold in the 2020 Tokyo games.

Aleksanyan also congratulated and praised Manukyan.

“Maksim has worked hard for many years and he certainly deserved the title,” Aleksanyan said.