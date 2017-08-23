Highlighting Alliance, Sarkisian Meets Putin in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia—President Serzh Sarkisian on Wednesday met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with the two leaders highlighting the close alliance between Yerevan and Moscow.

Earlier, the Armenian presidential press service had indicated that the current developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution process would be on the agenda.

Ahead of the meeting, the two leaders met with reporters, at which time Sarkisian highlighted the strong alliance between the two countries and referenced the friendship treaty signed between Russia and Armenia 20 years ago.

“Armenian-Russian alliance is unique through its consistent high-level dialogue, broad coordination of foreign policies, constructive cooperation in international and regional platforms, and productive cooperation in security, military and military-technical spheres,” said Sarkisian, who also highlighted the robust economic relations between the two countries.

He pointed out that a 15 percent increase in trade last year and an approximate 24 percent during the first six months of this year.

Sarkisian also pointed to other high-level meetings that have taken place between the leadership of the two countries, including military, trade and parliamentary cooperation.

In his welcoming remarks, Putin highlighted the two important milestones between the two countries—the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 20th anniversary of the Friendship Agreement.

“During this period relations between Armenia and Russia, as two sovereign states, strongly enhanced. An intensive political dialogue exists between us and there is bilateral cooperation in the spheres of economy, security and military. We actively cooperate within international organizations and also in the framework of our integration units,” said Putin.

This is a developing story. Asbarez will provide updates and the meeting progresses and details become available.