Rapper Patrick Antonian is Leaving His Mark on the Music World

BY AREN KALAYDJIAN

Not many musicians have enough drive to pursue a career in acting at the same time , but that’s just what Patrick Antonian did. He is a popular rapper with two albums under his belt, has proven himself to be an up and coming rapper in the hip hop world. Coming from a rough background, Antonian works at being a positive person trying to be the “ perfect mix of gangster meeting gentleman.”

Antonian was born in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 17,1981. He moved to Hollywood at the age of two and has lived in the Los Angeles area ever since.

While Patrick considers Rock his first love of music, he got into hip-hop at the age of eight. Self-described as honest, truthful and fun, Antonian rose to fame after his album #25forever. Some of Patrick’s influences in the music industry have been Tupac, Wu-Tang, Nas, Big Pun, Kool G Rap, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Marvin Gaye and so many others. He’s currently working on a project set to be released in 2017. It’s a documentation of some of the times and experience’s he had all the way up to his arrest. Two pieces of advice Patrick would give any newcomer to the music industry business are to learn the game inside out, and never be afraid to say you don’t know something. These are really good life lessons regardless the direction you take in life.

In the huge world of hip-hop, what makes Patrick stand out is that he is himself around other artists. He is very individualistic, and he believes that being truthful separates him from other hip-hop artists. Patrick loves the fact that hip-hop is so huge not just in the United States, but worldwide. He believes that despite the fact that they deal with a lot of oversaturated carbon copies, nothing can take away from how massive the hip-hop industry has become. As he said, “anything to move the culture forward is a good deal.”

According to Patrick, his most recent success is his hit single “Elite Year,” which headlines Ras Kass who has worked on the #25 Forever project. The single has gotten a lot of underground play time, and has been requested by radio stations and blogs worldwide. Asked with whom he could collaborate to improve his game, he named Kanya, Dre, Metro Boomin, Belly, and Kendrick Lamar – to start.

Follow Patrick Antonian on social networks Instagram (Patrick Antonian ) Facebook (Patrick Antonian ) and on Twitter @ patrickantonian .