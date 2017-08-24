Aznavour Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD—Hundreds of spectators, invited guests, entertainment figures and elected officials gathered in front of the historic Pantages Theater on Thursday morning for the unveiling of a star honoring the legendary musician, singer and philanthropist Charles Aznavour on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

California Senate Pro Tem Kevin de Leon had initiated the process for Aznavour to receive a star on the Walk of Fame and was on hand to welcome the singer to California and Hollywood, the entertainment capital of the world.

Watch the entire presentation, which was live streamed on walkoffame.com.

Asbarez will provide complete coverage of the event in future editions.