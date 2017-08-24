Sheriff Candidate Bob Linsey Meets with ARF Central Committee

GLENDALE—Representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western US Central Committee on Wednesday met with Los Angeles County Sheriff candidate Bob Linsey at the ARF offices.

Linsey discussed his candidacy, platform and plans with the ARF representatives emphasizing his vision for relations between the Armenian community and the law enforcement agency he hopes to lead.

The ARF Central Committee representatives discussed their concerns and expectations from the Sheriff’s Department with the candidate, who expressed his gratitude to the ARF and its affiliate organizations and the important role these groups have in the community.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties pledged to broaden their cooperation and relations.

The ARF delegation consisted of its chairman, Daron Der Khachadourian and CC members Mardig Gaboudian and Levon Kirakosian. Linsey was accompanied by Gary Nalbandian of the Sheriff’s Department.