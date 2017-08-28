Artsakh Soldier Dies from Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT—Officials at Stepanakert’s Military Hospital announced on Sunday that Artsakh soldier Artak Aghasou Bisharyan (1991), who had sustained injuries as a result of Azerbaijani fire has died, reported Artakh’s defense ministry.

An investigation is underway to determine the details of the incident.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian awarded Bisharyan the “For Service in Battle” medal posthumously.