Abkhaz Foreign Minister Visits Artsakh, Meets Officials

STEPANAKERT—The Foreign Minister of Abkhazia, Daur Kove, arrived in Artsakh Monday and met with government officials.

During a meeting with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian, the two discussed advancing bilateral relations and regional cooperation between the two republics, which are not recognized internationally.

Sahakian said that official Stepanakert pays special emphasis on the development of relations with Abkhazia, adding that the people of Artsakh were heartened by all the achievements of the country.

Kove also met with Artsakh Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan who welcomed the guest and said that the visit was a manifestation of close practical and professional ties formed between the two ministries and will give a new impetus to the friendly relations between Artsakh and Abkhazia.

Mirzoyan highlighted the importance of maintaining regular political consultations.

During the meeting, the sides discussed steps to be taken for the development of cooperation between the two states, as well as exchanged views on various points of the bilateral agenda, international and regional issues.

Mirzoyan briefed Kove on the current stage of the negotiations on the Karabakh conflict and efforts undertaken by Artsakh aimed at achieving progress in the negotiations.

The meeting was followed by the two ministers signing a memorandum of understanding on to hold consultations on collaboration in the areas of information and public expertise, on development of co-operation on interstate, inter-governmental and interagency level as well as in the fields of youth policy and diplomacy and other urgent issues. The Memorandum also envisions implementation of programs on experience exchange and trainings for diplomats.