Stephanie Mutafyan Helps US Women’s Water Polo Team Win Gold

TAIPEI, Taiwan—Recent University of California, Berkeley graduate Stephanie Mutafyan helped the United States win the gold medal at the World University Water Polo Games on Tuesday, reported CalBrears.com

Mutafyan, who played for the Golden Bears from 2014-17, was one of 13 athletes on the US Women’s Water Polo team. She scored two goals in the United States’ 16-9 victory over Hungary in the Gold Medal Match.

Mutafyan scored 11 goals overall and added three assists, and played in all eight matches during the tournament. The United States went undefeated throughout the games.

Cal alum Taylor Dodson was also part of the U.S. staff as a team manager.

This is the second international gold medal for Mutafyan, who also won the championship as part of Team USA at the 2015 FINA World Junior Championships.