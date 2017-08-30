AYF Western US Convention Sets Direction for Next Fiscal Year

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif.—The Armenian Youth Federation – Western United States (AYF-WUS) held its 44th Annual Convention on August 25-27 at AYF Camp. More than 60 delegates from 13 AYF chapters were present at the Annual Convention, the highest legislative body of the organization.

After extensively discussing and assessing the activities of the year and the Central Executive’s role in carrying out the decisions of the previous Annual Convention, the meeting specifically highlighted efforts to work on projects and programs to collectively address issues of concerns to the Armenian people in the Homeland and the Diaspora.

The Annual Convention also discussed the performance and impact of local chapters ; continuing to find innovative and long-term ways to better the Armenian community and strengthening ties with the Homeland; Nagorno-Karabakh and the violence along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border spurred by aggressive attacks from Azerbaijani forces; and the success of AYF initiatives and programs, both local and in the homeland, including With Our Soldiers, AYF Youth Corps, Divest Turkey, and the organization’s continued cooperation with the Armenian Genocide Committee.

Some of the Convention’s goals for the coming year include: expanding the With Our Soldiers program; coalition-building with local communities and organizations; continuing to expand the impact chapters make on their local communities; and supporting the youth and their nonviolent struggle to make Armenia and its economy more democratic.

Invited guests present at the Convention included AYF Alumni, representatives from ARF Central Committee, AYF Juniors Central Council, and AYF Eastern United States.

The Annual Convention concluded with the election of the organization’s new Central Executive, a seven-person body consisting of Puzant Berberian, Nazeli Khodabakhsh, Dickran Khodanian, Sevag Tchekidjian, Raffi Senekeremian, Patil Derderian, and Zorig Kejejian.

Founded in 1933 with organizational structures in over 17 regions around the world and a legacy of over eighty years of community involvement, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the world, working to advance the social, political, educational, and cultural awareness of Armenian youth.