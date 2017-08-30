Portantino Appointed to International Genocide Memorial Commission

SACRAMENTO—The State Senate Rules Committee appointed Senator Anthony J. Portantino to the International Genocide Memorial Commission. The Commission was established in 2006 through legislation. It is tasked with creating an International Genocide Memorial in the Historic Region of the State Capitol.

“I am tremendously honored to have been entrusted to serve on the International Genocide Memorial Commission. California is an amazingly diverse state, home to many survivors and descendants of the world’s horrific genocides. It’s humbling to have been chosen to help establish a memorial honoring the victims of crimes against humanity and appropriately respecting their descendants,” commented Portantino.

Portantino has a long and distinguished record of cooperation with the Armenian American community. Prior to being elected to the State Senate, he served on the board of the Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial Committee. The nonprofit facilitated the construction of the Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial, unveiled in April 2015. This year, Portantino successfully authored a resolution to place freeway exit signs on the 210 directing attention to the Pasadena memorial. As Mayor of La Cañada Flintridge, Portantino was the first city mayor to issue a proclamation recognizing the genocide and commemorating April 24. He has proudly co-authored Assembly and Senate Resolutions commemorating the genocide and urging the return of church properties to their rightful congregations.

“We as a community must always remember and learn from the past. I look forward to working through the commission to create a memorial that appropriately commemorates the victims while highlighting the resilience of genocide survivors,” added Portantino.

