Nalbandian Challenges Baku to Prove Commitment to Peace

YEREVAN—If Azerbaijan truly wants to join efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict, it should show its commitment to resolve the matter based on the three principles proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said on Wednesday.

“If Azerbaijan accepts the proposals of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, it should prove, in practice, that it is ready to resolve the Karabakh issue on the basis of the three principles proposed by the mediators – non use of force or the threat of force, territorial integrity and the right of peoples to self-determination,” said Nalbandian who was speaking at a joint press conference with the visit Foreign Minister of Bosnia & Herzegovina Igor Crnadak.

Nalbandian also emphasized that Azerbaijan should remain committed to the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements, adding that Baku must also adhere to the agreements reached last year in Vienna and St. Petersburg, regarding the establishment of mechanisms to prevent ceasefire violations.

“If Azerbaijan is ready to continue negotiations on the basis of the proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group, it should stop referring to the elements that only benefit it. The five statements made by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries note the three principles and several elements, which should serve as a basis for the resolution of the conflict. The Co-Chairs have said on many occasions that none of the principles should be given privilege over others, as giving preference to one of them will make it impossible to resolve the conflict. Armenia agrees with the mediators, unlike Azerbaijan, which constantly refers to one or two of the principles and even distorts them,” added Nalbandian.