Azerbaijan Opens Fire on OSCE Monitoring Mission in Tavush

YEREVAN—Azerbaijan opened fire on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in Tavush during a regular monitoring mission of the OSCE on Thursday. On a related note, the OSCE closed its offices in Yerevan after months of negotiations to keep the international organization’s presence in Armenia reached an impasse.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannesyan said the Azerbaijani shots were fired at the Chinari village in Tavush, the site of numerous attacks on Armenian border posts by Azerbaijan in the last several months.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman in Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk , was leading the monitoring mission when it came under fire in Chinar. In the past, during similar missions on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani side has failed to show up.

“The Azerbaijani side fired at the monitoring team near the village of Chinari,” Hovhannesyan, the defense ministry spokesperson, told Azatutyun.am. “The monitoring team was unable to carry out its mission for a fairly long time.”

“Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire during OSCE monitoring on the state border with Armenia,” Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan tweeted on Thursday.

The OSCE did not issue a statement on the incident.