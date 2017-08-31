ARS Issues Appeal to Assist Hurricane Harvey Victims

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society Western USA issued an appeal for assistance to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which has rattled the Texas coast as well as Houston, which has a sizable Armenian community.

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA expresses its sincere sympathies to the crisis resulting from Hurricane Harvey, which struck the state of Texas and the city of Houston in particular. This natural disaster has caused the displacement of tens of thousands of individuals and families. As a result of the flooding, residents have been trapped in their residences and face imminent dangers.

Volunteer rescue teams have worked astoundingly to save countless families, senior citizens, children and youth.

Our community cannot remain indifferent to this calamity. After the 1988 earthquake in Armenia, it shook our people and nation to its core, yet humanitarian relief efforts from around the world extended assistance to our people to help alleviate the effects of the terrible disaster.

To our compatriots, it is now our turn to offer any moral and financial assistance to the victims in Texas. The ARS Regional Executive has initiated a fundraising campaign to offer assistance to the flood-ravaged state.

We call upon our local community to make a contribution, in any amount, toward this fundraising effort. Checks can be made payable to the ARS and mailed to the ARS Regional Headquarters at 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.

The ARS Regional Headquarters can be contacted at (818) 500-1343 or office@arswestusa.org.

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, established in 1984 and with a regional headquarters in Glendale, CA, has 26 chapters and more than 1,200 members in four western states. The ARS operates a Social Services Division and Child, Youth, and Family Guidance Center, and funds numerous youth programs, scholarships, and relief efforts. For further information, please visit www.arswestusa.org or contact (818) 500-1343.