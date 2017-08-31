Artsakh Independence Celebrations Kick Off With Awards Ceremony

STEPANAKERT—Celebrations for the 26th anniversary of Artsakh’s independence kicked off on Wednesday with an awards ceremony led by Artakh President Bako Sahakian who awarded the Golden Eagle Order and a title of “Hero of Artsakh” to former deputy prime minister General Arthur Aghabekyan.

Earlier in the day, President Sahakian greeted Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian at the Stepanakert Airport. Sarkisian is in Artsakh to take part in the festive celebrations for the 26th anniversary of independence.

High state awards were presented to Artsakh Defense Army servicemen, freedom-fighters, a group of state and public figures, diplomats, philanthropists, and those working in the economic, education and culture realms, as well as representatives of Artsakh, Armenia and foreign countries.

For substantial contribution to the development of art and journalism, Sahakian bestowed several people for their contribution to advancing Artsakh.

In congratulating the attendees, Sahakian said that the state always acknowledged people who have made substantial contributions and achievements in their work and service to the homeland.