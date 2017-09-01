Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov Wins Bronze at World Boxing Championships

HAMBURG, Germany—Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov (64kg) won the bronze medal at the 2017 World Boxing Championships in his category during the competition in the German city.

Bachkov won the bronze on Thursday after he lost his semi-final match to Andy Cruz Gómez from Cuba, the Armenian National Olympic Committee repored.

