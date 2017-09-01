Erdogan Calls Indictment of DC Attacker a ‘Scandal’

ANKARA (Reuters)—Wednesday’s indictment of Turkish security guards involved in an attack of peaceful protesters in Washington on May 16 is being called a “scandal” by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose security guards were front and center at the incident, caught on tape beating participants of the rally.

“This is a complete scandal. It is a scandalous sign of how justice works in the United States,” Erdogan told reporters after prayers for the Eid al-Adha celebration, reported Reuters.

Eleven people were hurt in the brawl during Erdogan’s visit to Washington, which the city’s police chief described as a brutal attack on peaceful protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence.

Turkey has told U.S. officials that security outside the ambassador’s home was negligent and did not ensure the safety of Erdogan’s entourage amid.

Erdogan said the United States had failed to provide him protection from “members of the PKK” during his visit, and added he would discuss the issue with President Donald Trump in his next visit.

The charges against some members of Erdogan’s security detail sent a clear message that the United States “does not tolerate individuals who use intimidation and violence to stifle freedom of speech and legitimate political expression,” U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement.

“These developments in the United States are not good at all. The United States is still a country where the FETO gang (Gülen’s network) is being protected. The United States has literally become a country where the PKK terrorist organisation is under protection,” Erdogan said.

“I am having trouble understanding what the United States is trying to do with all these developments,” he added.