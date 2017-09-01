Artsakh Soldier Killed after Mine Explosion

STEPANAKERT—Artsakh Army soldier Hayk Khachatryan (b. 1998) was killed Friday after accidentally stepping on mine at around 11:50 a.m. Friday, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry and the army have begun an investigation.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian awarded Khachatryan with “For Service in Battle” medal posthumously.