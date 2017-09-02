Burbank Center Serving As La Tuna Fire Evacuation Center

BURBANK—The Armenian Cultural Foundation of Burbank, the ANCA chapter there and the Burbank Youth Center have opened the doors of the facility located at 75 East Santa Anita Avenue to serve as an evacuation center for surrounding residents forced to evacuate because of the La Tuna Fire.

The aforementioned organizations are working closely with Burbank Police, the Burbank Fire Department and the city council and are coordinating all activities with the relevant authorities.

Everyone in the city has been encouraged to to call (818) 562-1918 ext. 2 for instructions and with any questions that pertain to the emergency situation currently underway.

“The Burbank ACF along with Burbank ANC and the Burbank Youth Center salute the brave men and women of our first responders, and stand in solidarity with the residents of our city confronting the emergency situation due to the fires along the La Tuna Canyon Road,” said the leadership of the said organizations in an urgent press release issued at midnight on Saturday.

BURBANK YOUTH CENTER: 75 East Santa Anita Avenue, Next to Ikea.

HOTLINE: (818) 562-1918 ext. 2