Artsakh Foreign Ministry Paper on Azeri Isolation Circulated in UN

UNITED NATIONS—On August 23, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry circulated a document at the United Nations, presenting its position regarding the Azerbaijani policy of isolation against Artsakh. Since September 1, the document was published on the UN official web-site.

Read the entire Artsakh Foreign Ministry report.

The document states that Azerbaijan’s policy aimed at isolation of Artsakh is a blatant violation of the right to development enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, the UN Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the UN Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. The right to development is an inalienable human right that can be invoked both by individuals and peoples, and includes: full sovereignty over natural resources; self-determination; popular participation in development; equality of opportunity; the creation of favorable conditions for the enjoyment of other civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.

By making a reference to a number of norms of international law, the document emphasizes that the realization of individual and collective human rights and fundamental freedoms, including economic and social rights, must not be dependent on the status of the territory where people live. Therefore, the lack of international recognition cannot affect the ability of a state to engage in international relations, including carrying out foreign economic activity.