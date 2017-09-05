Artsakh Celebrates Independence Anniversary With Calls for Recognition

A procession through the streets of Stepanakert featured a long Artsakh flag

STEPANAKERT—Thousands of Artsakh residents and visitors from around the world on Saturday marked the 26th anniversary of Artsakh’s independence during various events and parades. One message, however, was clear: the international community must recognize Artsakh’s independence.

The series of events dedicated to the independence anniversary began early in the morning with a steady flow of people visiting the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, where President Serzh Sarkisian of Armenia and his Artsakh counterpart Bako Sahakian led a procession of officials to lay wreaths at the tombs of freedom fighters, whose sacrifice has made the Artsakh Republic prosper.

A long and large procession of people went through the streets of Stepanakert carrying with them a large Artsakh flag marked a day of festivities in all regions of the republic.

In his congratulatory statement, President Sahakian placed an emphasis on the importance for the international community to recognize Artsakh’s independence.

He said during the past 26 years, “together with our sisters and brothers from Armenia and the Diaspora we have managed to realize numerous strategic programs, which day by day bring us closer to attaining our cherished national goals, further strengthen and develop our country.”

“I am confident the civilized and progressive world will sooner or later recognize this equitable and lawful resolution of the Artsakh people, will not hesitate to admit the prevailing realities that demonstrate our adherence to universal human values and commitment to international norms and principles,” added Sahakian.

“I am confident since our people have proved through their painstaking work and dedicated service of their brave sons that they are able to build, make prosperous and safeguard their ancestral Fatherland, their independent statehood,” said Sahakian.

Events marking the 26th anniversary of Artsakh’s independence began before Saturday. On Friday, the long-awaited Vardenis-Martakert highway, the second road connecting Artsakh to Armenia was inaugurated. A day earlier, several people received awards of recognition from Sahakian, with the highest honor, the Golden Eagle Order and a title of “Hero of Artsakh,” being bestowed to former deputy prime minister General Arthur Aghabekyan.