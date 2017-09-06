ARS Soseh Kindergarten Building Opens in Stepanakert

The new building of the Armenian Relief Society Soseh Kindergarten officially opened in Stepanakert on Wednesday.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan, Artsakh Prime Minister Arayik Karutyunyan, Speaker of the Artsakh Parliament Ashot Ghulyan, ARS Central Executive Board Chair Caroline Chamavonian, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau Mamber Hagop Der Khatchadourian, members of the Central Committee of the ARF of Artsakh, as well as ARS members from more than 10 countries were present at the opening ceremony.

Asbarez will provide complete coverage of the event in future editions. Photos in the gallery courtesy of Aparaj newspaper, our sister publication in Artsakh.